Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,169.00.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

