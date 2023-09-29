Raymond James Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$2.60

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$2.60 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$2.00 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$1.68 and a one year high of C$5.29. The company has a market cap of C$130.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.18.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$249.50 million for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

