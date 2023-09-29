Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.93.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$11.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$699.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.93. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.29 and a 52 week high of C$14.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.15 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.1052632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

