Raymond James Cuts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$1.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

CFF opened at C$0.82 on Monday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a market cap of C$32.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.0300146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

