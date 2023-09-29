Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$134.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$134.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$132.58.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$114.68 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$111.18 and a 1-year high of C$137.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$118.28. The firm has a market cap of C$82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.28). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$7.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.8920135 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.99%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

