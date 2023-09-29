Addex Therapeutics’ (ADXN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.28.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 592.82% and a negative return on equity of 221.55%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics
About Addex Therapeutics
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.
Further Reading
