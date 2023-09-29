Addex Therapeutics’ (ADXN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Addex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 592.82% and a negative return on equity of 221.55%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

About Addex Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd ( NASDAQ:ADXN Free Report ) by 203.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

