H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
