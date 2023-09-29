H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

H2O Innovation Company Profile

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

