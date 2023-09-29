National Bankshares Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSL

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.06 and a one year high of C$8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.30.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.94 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1487236 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.