H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Lowered to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

CVE:HEO opened at C$2.38 on Monday. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.38.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

