Card Factory’s (CARD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on the stock.

Card Factory Price Performance

LON:CARD opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £341.11 million, a P/E ratio of 761.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.11. Card Factory has a one year low of GBX 40.21 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 117 ($1.43). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Get Card Factory alerts:

About Card Factory

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. It provides greeting cards, celebration essentials, and gifts through cardfactory stores retail and cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through printcraft stores and online businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.