Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KWS. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($32.97) to GBX 2,000 ($24.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.13) to GBX 2,120 ($25.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($39.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,412.50 ($29.46).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 1,500 ($18.32) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a one year low of GBX 1,262 ($15.41) and a one year high of GBX 3,056 ($37.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,166.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,548.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,006.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 555.56%.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

