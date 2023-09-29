Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on KWS. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($32.97) to GBX 2,000 ($24.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,450 ($42.13) to GBX 2,120 ($25.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($39.69) to GBX 2,250 ($27.48) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,412.50 ($29.46).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios Stock Performance
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is 555.56%.
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keywords Studios
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.