Berenberg Bank Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 760

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($11.48) to GBX 760 ($9.28) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 738.75 ($9.02).
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
