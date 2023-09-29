Berenberg Bank Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 760

ASOS (LON:ASC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 940 ($11.48) to GBX 760 ($9.28) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 738.75 ($9.02).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 389.80 ($4.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £464.80 million, a PE ratio of -167.30, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.05. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,015 ($12.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 405.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.59.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

