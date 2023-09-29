CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 295 ($3.60) price objective on the stock.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LON:CTL opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Tuesday. CleanTech Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £53.22 million and a PE ratio of -1,000.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.03.

Get CleanTech Lithium alerts:

About CleanTech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.