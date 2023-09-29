CleanTech Lithium’s (CTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 295 ($3.60) price objective on the stock.
CleanTech Lithium Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of LON:CTL opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Tuesday. CleanTech Lithium has a 52 week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.15). The stock has a market cap of £53.22 million and a PE ratio of -1,000.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.03.
About CleanTech Lithium
