Morgan Stanley Increases GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,585

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,440 ($17.58) to GBX 1,585 ($19.36) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.13) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.76) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.76) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.22).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,494 ($18.24) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,413.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,414.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,286.20 ($15.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,609 ($19.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 4,409.45%.

In other news, insider Hal Barron bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($46.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.57 ($10,170.44). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 237 shares of company stock worth $857,004. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

