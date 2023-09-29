A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.2 %

BAG opened at GBX 486 ($5.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 486.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of £544.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. A.G. BARR has a one year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.21) and a one year high of GBX 565.60 ($6.91).

A.G. BARR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 4,333.33%.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

