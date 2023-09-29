Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 20,451 shares of company stock worth $113,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Culp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

