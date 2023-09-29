Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.9 %

FSI opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flexible Solutions International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

