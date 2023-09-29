Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

