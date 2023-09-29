StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Performance
Shares of NTN opened at $2.26 on Monday. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
