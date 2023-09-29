ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of ENG opened at $0.34 on Monday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
