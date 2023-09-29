ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG opened at $0.34 on Monday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ENGlobal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.