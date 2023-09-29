ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ObsEva by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

