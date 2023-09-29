Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

