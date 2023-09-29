Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.