Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $28.04 on Monday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.