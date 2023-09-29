Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $28.04 on Monday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daiichi Sankyo
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Trading Halts Explained
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.