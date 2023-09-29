China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

