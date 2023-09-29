StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.