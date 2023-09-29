StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.