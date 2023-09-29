Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Performance

Shares of ZGN stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 111.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.