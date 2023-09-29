Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.