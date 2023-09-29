Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.30. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

About Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

