Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.79 million, a P/E ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $308,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 126,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 115.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

