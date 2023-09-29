Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPI opened at $272.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.11 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $598,544.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,609 shares of company stock worth $3,310,468. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.