Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MGFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE MG opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MGGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,725,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

