Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
NYSE MG opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.