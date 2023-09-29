Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE MG opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group

About Mistras Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,725,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 56,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

