Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $136.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.75 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21,127.62% and a negative net margin of 115.80%. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 2,486,744 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,406,839.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,839.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,665,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 576,692 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 407,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

