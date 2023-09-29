TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:THS opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 665,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.