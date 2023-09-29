Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $154.38 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,533 shares of company stock worth $16,608,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

