Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Smart Sand Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Smart Sand has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $61,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

