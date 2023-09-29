BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

