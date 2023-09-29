Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,805 ($22.04) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,765.86 ($21.56).

ENT stock opened at GBX 925 ($11.30) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,276.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 896 ($10.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,222.22%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

