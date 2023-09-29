Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on the stock.

Horizonte Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

Horizonte Minerals stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.53) on Monday. Horizonte Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 82.40 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 172 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £337.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4,166.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.17.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.