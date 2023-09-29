StockNews.com Downgrades Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.63.

NYSE GL opened at $110.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,160,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

