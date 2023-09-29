Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.0 %
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $271.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.