Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HSII opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $271.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.