United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

NASDAQ UG opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.46. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

