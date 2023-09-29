THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 66 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

THG (LON:THG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 69 ($0.84) to GBX 66 ($0.81) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 87 ($1.06) to GBX 89 ($1.09) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of THG from GBX 85 ($1.04) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 107.80 ($1.32).
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
