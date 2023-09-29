Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

STVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of €33.63 ($35.77).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN stock opened at €29.56 ($31.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.10. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €275.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stevanato Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stevanato Group by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stevanato Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

