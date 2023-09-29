Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Set at C$25.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.75. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.23.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.44 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8934073 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

