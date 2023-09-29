Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$27.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.54.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.3 %

OR opened at C$15.93 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$13.08 and a 12 month high of C$24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.10.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6016376 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

