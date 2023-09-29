National Bank Financial Lowers Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$222.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$233.00 to C$232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$175.00 to C$174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

FNV stock opened at C$180.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.70 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$195.47. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$155.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$443.15 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 53.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.1547449 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

