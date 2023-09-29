National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cormark dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. CSFB set a C$108.00 price objective on National Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$104.88.

TSE NA opened at C$90.88 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.16 and a 1-year high of C$104.83. The company has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.18.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.37 by C($0.16). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5863931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

