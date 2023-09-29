Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Set at C$12.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.90 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Nursing Home REITs: The Surprise Heroes of High Yield Investing
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.