Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Set at C$12.00 by Eight Capital

Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.90 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE:CVO opened at C$10.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$525.92 million and a P/E ratio of -23.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.62. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.82 and a 1 year high of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of C$41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

