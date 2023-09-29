Vacasa Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 3rd (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 3rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Vacasa Stock Performance

VCSA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts predict that Vacasa will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VCSA

Insider Buying and Selling at Vacasa

In other Vacasa news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 736,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,514.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,697. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 34.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vacasa by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 221,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.