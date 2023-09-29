Insider Buying: M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Acquires £49,936.68 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marson acquired 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,936.68 ($60,980.19).
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
SAA opened at GBX 143 ($1.75) on Friday. M&C Saatchi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £174.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 1.28.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
