Insider Buying: M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Acquires £49,936.68 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marson acquired 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,936.68 ($60,980.19).

SAA opened at GBX 143 ($1.75) on Friday. M&C Saatchi plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £174.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7,150.00 and a beta of 1.28.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

