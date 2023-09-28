Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,164,407. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

